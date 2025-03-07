NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons Injury News Before Knicks-Clippers
When Ben Simmons debuted with the LA Clippers, he turned heads with a fantastic performance. From that moment on, fans were hoping the 2016 number one overall pick would resurrect his career with the team.
Unfortunately, within five games, Simmons suffered an injury. He bumped knees with a player against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 28 and has been dealing with knee inflammation. Fans were hoping that he'd return against LA's huge game against the New York Knicks on Friday, but that will not be the case.
"I think Simmons is done! Smh," said one concerned fan on X.
"Don’t give me flashbacks," said one fan comparing Simmons' injury to Kawhi Leonard's inflammation injury.
"All I'm gonna say they better not rush his return, let him heal up," said another concerned Clippers fan.
Through five games on the Clippers this season, Simmons has averaged 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals on 58.3% shooting from the field. He is the team's legitimate backup point guard, and that's what makes his presence on the court so important.
While the Clippers may have won against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night behind Harden's heroic 50-point performance, it's clear that the shorthanded team really needs help. Simmons is far more important to the team than critics give him credit for.
The LA Clippers face off against the New York Knicks at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
