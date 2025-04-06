NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Performance in Clippers-Mavericks
For a second straight game, the Los Angeles Clippers made easy work of the Dallas Mavericks, picking up a 135-104 victory on Saturday night.
Ben Simmons played in only 12 minutes, but he showed the playmaking and defensive skills that he flourished with during his best years with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Simmons had three assists in the game, including a transition dime to Derrick Jones Jr.
Fans were excited about Simmons' performance, with one writing, "Can we discuss how insane a Kawhi Leonard-Nicolas Batum-Derrick Jones Jr.-Ben Simmons lineup is defensively."
The same fan went a step futher, adding, "Ben Simmons is everything we needed."
Simmons is playing back-up center minutes for the Clippers, giving them a small ball lineup and utilizing his passing skills with floor spacers.
A fan wrote, "Best backup big we had since Hartenstein."
Another added, "Ben Simmons is playing in his dream role, all out shooting lineups with him dribbling the ball a few times, setting screens and passing it to the guys who will do something with the ball."
Simmons was signed by the Clippers in February after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, making him a free agent.
He is averaging 3.6 points, 3.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game off the bench.
The Clippers have won four in a row and sit seventh in the Western Conference with four games remaining.