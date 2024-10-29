NBA Fans React to Blake Griffin News
Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin announced his retirement in April. Spending 13 seasons in the NBA after being drafted first overall by the LA Clippers in 2009, Griffin had a Hall of Fame career.
Griffin spent eight seasons with the Clippers before being traded to the Detroit Pistons where he had the best season of his NBA career. Averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 75 games for the Pistons in 2019, Griffin led Detroit to the playoffs where he appeared in two games on a torn meniscus.
That first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks was the end of Griffin’s days as a star, but he still had strong moments as a role player for the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics to finish his career.
It was reported on Tuesday by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports that Amazon and NBC are in talks with Griffin about a possible television job.
Via McCarthy: “Blake Griffin has become a sought-after TV free agent among the NBA’s next group of TV partners, Front Office Sports has learned. The six-time NBA All-Star, who retired this year, is in talks with Amazon Prime Video about becoming part of their NBA coverage during the 2025–2026 season, according to multiple sources.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this news on X.
Via @CookedByRiley0: "We will be tuning into that 🔥🔥"
Via @BiggLynch: "We will be watching!!! Even tho it was only a season I loved this guy in green and miss having him a Celtic"
Via @NBAComedy2: "Blake hilarious this a good decision better close this deal"
Via @TheWPBandit: "This would be a major W, especially if he does skits for a network."
Via @smh24yt__: "Blake is a legend we will be there"
Griffin has done a lot of acting and comedy work over the years, so while this would be a new role for him, he is not unfamiliar with being on camera.
