NBA Fans React to Clippers-Jazz Trade News
The LA Clippers are 28-20 with less than one week until the NBA trade deadline, and with no real need to make a trade with how impressive they have been, many expected the franchise to stand pat.
On Saturday, that changed, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz have come to an agreement. Full trade details:
LA Clippers receive: Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills
Utah Jazz receive: PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, second-round pick, cash considerations
This is likely just a money-saver for the Clippers, getting rid of PJ Tucker, who has yet to play this season but is in the final season of a three-year, $33 million contract.
The Jazz get off their backup center, Drew Eubanks, and veteran guard, Patty Mills, in exchange for a future second-rounder. Utah has no reason to not take on an expiring contract, while the Clippers have many reasons to save money ahead of the deadline.
NBA fans have taken to social media to react to the first trade of deadline week, with many just excited to see some action amid all the crazy rumors.
"SOMETHING HAPPENED," a fan commented.
"PJ Tucker finally got traded 😳," another fan said.
"w for the clippers. patty and harden reunited 🙏🏽," a fan said.
"Pj Tucker finally on a contender 😆 buyout or part of a larger trade?" another fan questioned.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement