NBA Fans React to Damian Lillard Injury News Before Clippers-Bucks
Noted as one of the league's best three-point shooters, Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard went into All-Star weekend looking to win his third consecutive NBA Three-Point Contest.
Lillard flamed out, losing in the first round, but bounced back in the All-Star Game with a nine-point performance to lead Shaq's OGs past Candace's Rising Stars. Now, in his first game back from the All-Star break, Lillard's status is in the air.
The Bucks host the LA Clippers on Thursday, but Lillard has been added to the injury report. The Bucks are listing Lillard as questionable with a right hamstring strain.
Lillard joins superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with questionable statuses, but many fans are questioning what could be holding Lillard back. The Bucks star just participated in the Three-Point Contest and played in the All-Star Game, so fans have taken to social media to react to his unexpected downgrade.
"how do u go questionable after playing at allstar weekend," one fan asked.
"He just played the all star game," another fan commented.
"So dame participated in the 3 point contest and played in the all star game and now his hamstring is still sore, freaking joke. Bucks trainers have to step In and stop this!!" a fan complained.
Both the Bucks and Clippers should be desperate to start the final stretch of the regular season on a high note, so keeping Lillard and Antetokounmpo off the court is unlikely. Lillard did practice on Wednesday, so the Clippers should still be game-planning to go against the dangerous point guard on Thursday.
