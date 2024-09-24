NBA Fans React to James Harden's Instagram Post
LA Clippers guard James Harden is entering his 16th season in the NBA. A 10-time NBA All-Star, three-time scoring champion, and one-time league MVP, Harden is one of the most accomplished active players in the league.
The Clippers will host their media day on September 30 before flying to Hawaii for training camp. Ahead of this official camp, Harden hosted a mini camp in Arizona that several Clippers players attended.
A former Arizona State star, Harden made an Instagram post on Tuesday that included several pictures of he and his teammates training together.
Via Harden: “Rise & Grind #Uno”
Harden’s post received over 74,000 likes and 500 comments in two hours.
Via colin.abbed_: “2018 James harden is back”
Via vpvhs16: “Keep the hair 🙏 Brooklyn harden back”
Via iamkadja_k: “UNOOOO, the biggest in the world!!!”
Via caviar_capo: “Vintage Harden loading #FearTheBeard”
Via moe.____: “I hope you win a championship it would mean so much to me”
NBA fans are excited to see Harden preparing for the 2024-25 season. As some fans pointed out, Harden is rocking a similar look to the one he had during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.
Harden appeared in 72 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 16.6 points and 8.5 assists. The Clippers will need the best version of Harden this season after losing Paul George in free agency.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement