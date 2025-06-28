NBA Fans React To James Harden's Latest Post Before Major Decision
The Los Angeles Clippers were doubted by major sports media giants heading into the 2024-25 season. Kawhi Leonard was set to miss the start of the regular season, and it was on a 35-year-old James Harden to lead a Clippers team that was full of unproven players. However, they defied the odds.
LA went on to win 50 games, but was beaten by the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the first round. While there was reason to celebrate for making the postseason, the Clippers' four best players are all either over 30 or nearing 30. Harden has until the end of the weekend to make his player option decision, but it seems as though that isn't top of mind right now.
"Paris Fashion Week, I went all Luther V I feel like Vandross #Uno," Harden shared in a post to his X account while attending Paris Fashion Week. Harden was one of several NBA stars there, including teammate Kawhi Leonard and former teammate Russell Westbrook. Seeing this post, fans took to the comments to share their reactions.
"Come home Goat," one user shared.
"🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐," a fan replied.
"bro my goat be doing everything, he is so versatile," another fan said.
"Alright come back to Houston homie," @kevagosto added on Instagram.
"That jacket so 🔥🔥🔥," @itsonly1meco said.
As can be seen by the reactions, Harden continues to receive love and support from his fan base. Harden has until June 29th to decide on his $36.3 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
Related Articles
New Report On Clippers Key Reserve's Free Agency Decision
Clippers Make Announcement On Trade With New York Knicks