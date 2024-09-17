NBA Fans React to John Wall's Heartfelt Message
Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall is still looking for another opportunity in the league. Last playing with the LA Clippers during the 2022-23 season, Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets at the deadline before getting waived.
Not receiving another NBA contract after his release from Houston, Wall has remained a free agent. At 34 years old, Wall is not who he was with the Washington Wizards, but the veteran guard has expressed a willingness to accept any role to get back in the NBA.
“I said it recently, I'm cool with any role,” Wall said on The Knuckleheads podcast. “… I know I can help a team win, I know I can help a team play, but if my role is to come in and be a Udonis Haslem role and just be a great vet and talk to the young guys and teach them, I'm okay with that."
Recently working out at the UCLA Rico Hines offseason runs, Wall shared a heartfelt message for the players in attendance.
“I’ve been at the top before,” Wall said. “I was franchise player, five-time All-Star… I had some difficult problems, had to go through some s—t, some personal problems. But work hard, bro.”
Wall continued, adding, “I’ve been at the top, I’m at the bottom now, but I’m always gonna work hard. I’m never gonna stop working hard trying to get back to where I think I belong… Take the s—t serious. It could be here today and be gone tomorrow, so enjoy this s—t and put the work in.”
Several NBA fans reacted to Wall’s message in the comments.
Via @maalik.j: “I fw John and IT because you can tell it was never about the bread. They set forever, but love the game and wanna get back.”
Via @og_procreative: “Lakers give him an invite!”
Via @dtarver00: “He love the game., he a real hooper., u don’t see that a lot anymore”
Via @j.a.m.a.a.l___: “He should be in the league.”
Via @osessionsbball: “The message from every vet to the youth is always the same: Enjoy the process, stay humble, and don't take sh*t for granted.”
Not giving up on his dream of returning to the NBA, Wall wants the younger generation to appreciate the opportunity they have right now.
