NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard Injury News Before Celtics-Clippers
The LA Clippers have an absolutely brutal basketball schedule this week. After adjusting their games due to the LA wildfires, the team now plays five games in seven nights.
The Clippers started the week playing the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls in a back-to-back and then will face off against the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards in a back-to-back after having one day of rest in between. As a result, numerous players will be shifted around lineups due to injury management.
One of those players is Kawhi Leonard.
The LA Clippers revealed that Leonard will not be playing against the Celtics on Wednesday night due to right knee injury management. This comes off right after Leonard just rested against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
Leonard's second day of rest has some Clipper fans concerned over the news.
Via @Trey_B_Saiyan: "Is kawhi iight?"
Some Clipper fans believe the news is a sign of the team punting their game against the Celtics, so they can be better prepared against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.
Via @Omarvelous 29: "Punting the Celtics game I see."
The LA Clippers are known to rest Kawhi Leonard when the team is on a back-to-back. While it's very interesting that they're not playing him against the Celtics, it still shouldn't be a major cause for concern.
After losing a very embarrassing home loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Wednesday's game against the Celtics should be interesting.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade