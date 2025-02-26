NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard Injury News Before Clippers-Bulls
The LA Clippers have dropped three consecutive games to fall to 31-26 on the season and sit just two games ahead of the 10th-place Sacramento Kings, putting themselves in a dangerous spot. The Clippers have had their ups and downs during their 2024-25 campaign, but have rarely put forth a completely healthy lineup, making it challenging to envision their potential.
Star forward Kawhi Leonard missed the first 34 games of the season but has still struggled to stay on the court since returning. Leonard has missed three of the last four games but is finally set to return.
The Clippers have left Leonard off of the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, as the two-time Finals MVP is set to play in his 17th game of the season.
NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Leonard's updated status, as Clippers fans are ready to have him back on the court, despite co-star guard Norman Powell being ruled out with left patellar tendinopathy.
"Kawhi back. Good sign. Starting to get nervous about Norm," a fan said.
"If we’re rushing Kawhi back jus cus we’re losing that’s even worse btw," one fan commented.
"All that Kawhi hate and he’s back lmfao," another fan said.
Leonard, 33, is averaging 16.9 points per game with 45.9/37.5/82.9 shooting splits and the Clippers are 10-6 when he plays. Getting him back on the court will be huge for their late-season push.
