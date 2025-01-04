NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard Injury News Before Hawks-Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers watched the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era end this past offseason, as George opted not to resign in LA and instead signed a four-year contract to team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on the Philadelphia 76ers. Factor in Leonard being removed from Team USA due to injury, and some believed Clippers fans didn't have much to look forward to this season.
Despite this, the Clippers have been able to rally around their veterans James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac to stay well in the playoff mix as a top-six seed. With the calendar year switching to 2025, Clippers fans were optimistic that Saturday would provide the chance for a Leonard season debut against the Atlanta Hawks.
Initially, the Clippers reported that would not be the case, as Leonard was ruled out for Saturday night's game at the Inuit Dome.
The star forward was listed out with right knee injury recovery.
Then in an official update from the team, Leonard was upgraded to questionable.
This is usually a sign that a player is planning to return.
Clippers fans have been on quite the emotional rollercoaster, and have been reacting to this news on X.
"Goat back league is trembling," a fan commented.
"AHHHHH LETS GOOOO," a fan added.
"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO," a fan said.
"LETS GET WEIRD KLAW," another fan wrote.
As can be seen, fans are feeling a range of emotions as they wait for their All-NBA forward to finally return to the court. Given the Clippers have been very careful in this process, fans are optimistic that when he returns, it will be for the foreseeable future.
