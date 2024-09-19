All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard's Offseason Appearance With Celebrity

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is enjoying his NBA offseason.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after the game against the Miami Heat.
/ Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is one of the most low-key stars in the NBA. With none of his own social media accounts, Leonard avoids any unnecessary attention that often comes with being a professional athlete.

While Leonard does not run any social media pages, there is the kawhisklawset Instagram page that is ran by somebody close to him. The page has 216,000 followers and 107 posts.

In a post on Sunday, the kawhisklawset Instagram page shared a photo of Leonard and 2 Chainz from the rapper's birthday party over the weekend.

Via kawhisklawset: “Happy Birthday my boy @2chainz”

NBA fans have been reacting to this post on Instagram.

Via moe.____: “I sometimes forget Kawhi has a Instagram😭”

Via syrn_isaac: “Does kawhi even run this”

Via blake.schowalter: “Hardest pic I’ve seen in a minute”

Via http.evanc: “still can’t believe this is actually kawhis acc lol”

Via jxsue_txveraz: “I love you kawhi ❤️”

Kawhi Leonard
/ Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Leonard does have a large individual fanbase despite not being active on social media. One of the best players of this era, Leonard was named one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players of all-time when the league revealed their 75th anniversary team.

A two-time NBA Finals MVP, Leonard helped lead the San Antonio Spurs to a title in 2014 before leading the Toronto Raptors to their first title in 2019.

Published
