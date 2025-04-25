Nikola Jokic's Blunt Statement on Kawhi Leonard After Clippers-Nuggets
For the past five seasons, Kawhi Leonard has barely been able to stay on the court during the playoffs due to some unfortunate injuries. Now, after years of waiting, Leonard is finally having his moment, at the expense of the Denver Nuggets.
Leonard has battled back from a torn ACL, a meniscus tear, numerous bouts of knee inflammation, and has been ridiculed on national television by critics like Stephen A. Smith every step of the way. After the Clippers dominated the Nuggets on Thursday night, Nikola Jokic was asked about Leonard's recovery.
"I think he is not supposed to think much," Jokic said. "He is not supposed to care what other people think about him. He's a champion, he's a special player, he's definitely a unique player. I think outside noise cannot affect him. It wouldn't affect me if I was in his situation. If I was in his skin, I definitely not give a damn."
Given the circumstances of the loss, it's easy to see why Jokic's answer was so blunt. He was visibly upset during the game as the Nuggets were getting blown out by over 30 points against the LA Clippers.
The LA Clippers know that the job isn't done yet despite taking a 2-1 lead over Denver. There's two more wins left to get, against a very desperate Nuggets team with the best player in the world.
