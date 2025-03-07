NBA Fans React to Scary Jalen Brunson Injury in Lakers-Knicks
The New York Knicks are in the midst of a brutal back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers on Thursday and Friday night.
Unfortunately, the bigger issue for the team is that their star player Jalen Brunson suffered a very scary ankle injury against the Lakers on Thursday night. During overtime, Brunson drove to the rim for a layup and awkwardly landed on his ankle sending him back to the locker room.
Immediately upon suffering the injury, NBA fans across the country sent their best wishes to Brunson.
Via @JustEsBaraheni: "Jalen Brunson is such a dawg, man. Ankle rolls like that are so painful to stand on. Hope he’s alright."
One NBA fan who is also a doctor, believes there's a possibility of Brunson's ankle injury being significant.
Via @GameInjuryDoc: "Significant ankle injury for Jalen Brunson tonight - X-Ray will need to rule out fracture - MRI will determine severity of ankle sprain. Timeline of healing will be based on severity.
Grade I: 1-2 weeks
Grade II: 3-6 weeks
Grade III: 6-12 weeks"
Fortunately, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that there's optimism within the Knicks that Brunson only suffered a sprained ankle injury. However, only time will tell what the actual prognosis is as the Knicks wait for MRI results.
The New York Knicks face off against the LA Clippers on Friday night, and Brunson's status has yet to be revealed for the game.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Coach
James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving