NBA Fans React to Steph Curry, James Harden Interaction
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors played a preseason game at the University of Hawaii on Friday. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was held out as he continues strengthening his knee, but both James Harden and Steph Curry played in the first half.
Harden was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA draft, and Curry went seventh to Golden State. Two future Hall of Fame guards, Curry and Harden have faced off several times in big games.
The crowd in Hawaii was excited to see these two stars, and erupted when Curry emerged from the tunnel for his pregame warmup routine. As fans were calling Curry’s name, Harden joined them:
This interaction got a laugh out of both players, and fans loved it as well.
Via @PetulloCameron: “Inspirational”
Via @Anthony06631499: “Legends of the game”
Via @kylietcheung: “This means something to me”
Via @WhateverTheKace: “How can you not?”
Via @Wxggxvxllx: “🐐x🐐”
Curry and Harden have had some incredible postseason battles. Many believe Harden would have won a championship with the Houston Rockets had he not continued running into Curry and Golden State.
There is a lot of mutual respect between Curry and Harden which was on display ahead of this preseason game. The Clippers and Warriors are Pacific Division rivals, and both hope to make the playoffs this season after undergoing some offseason changes.
