NBA Makes Decision on LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Game
After a crushing loss against the Detroit Pistons, the LA Clippers have dropped three consecutive games to fall to 31-26. Loaded with talent such as Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, there are few excuses for the Clippers to be playing this poorly, yet they are struggling.
The Clippers are set to host the Sacramento Kings on March 9, another team that has not been playing up to their potential, and the NBA has taken note of that. This divisional matchup between two California teams was scheduled to be nationally televised on ESPN, but the NBA has shown their regret over that decision.
The NBA has taken the Clippers-Kings March 9 matchup off of ESPN, replacing it with a huge Eastern Conference game: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks.
This Clippers-Kings matchup will feature six NBA All-Stars, three on each team, not including clear All-Star snub Norman Powell. This star-studded matchup should be exciting and have playoff implications, yet it is hard to choose it over a Cavaliers-Bucks meeting.
The Clippers have been fairly underwhelming recently, but injuries to Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard have certainly held them back. When fully healthy, the Clippers have the potential to be a dangerous threat in the West, but have not lived up to their potential.
Still, the Clippers sit in sixth place in the West with a 31-26 record, and their matchup against the Kings should be a good one nonetheless.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade