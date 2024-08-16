NBA Trade Idea Sends Former Warriors Champion to LA Clippers
The Golden State Warriors received a lot of criticism for trading 2022 NBA champion Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard Chris Paul. While Poole's production in Golden State fluctuated quite a bit, he was entering his age-24 season when the Warriors traded him, which is why some felt he was worth keeping around.
The problem for Golden State was that Poole was entering the first year of his four-year, $128M extension they signed him to. Acquiring Paul, who was waived after one season, gave the Warriors financial flexibility they would not have had with Poole on the roster.
Poole's first season in Washington affirmed some of Golden State's concerns with keeping him around longterm, as he averaged just 17.4 points on 41.3% from the field.
While Poole's production was not terrible in Washington, it was a step back from his final two seasons in Golden State, which has led some to believe the Wizards may also explore ways to get off his deal.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a hypothetical trade idea that sends Poole to the LA Clippers:
Clippers receive: Jordan Poole
Wizards receive: Norman Powell and P.J. Tucker
Powell is entering the fourth year of a five-year, $90M contract. Tucker is entering the final year of his deal after opting in to his $11.5M player option.
With future financial flexibility being one of LA's top priorities, it is hard to imagine they would bring in a player like Poole who would likely have to come off their bench.
