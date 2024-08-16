All Clippers

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former Warriors Champion to LA Clippers

This hypothetical NBA trade idea sends Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards to the LA Clippers

Joey Linn

Feb 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots a three point basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Feb 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots a three point basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors received a lot of criticism for trading 2022 NBA champion Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard Chris Paul. While Poole's production in Golden State fluctuated quite a bit, he was entering his age-24 season when the Warriors traded him, which is why some felt he was worth keeping around.

The problem for Golden State was that Poole was entering the first year of his four-year, $128M extension they signed him to. Acquiring Paul, who was waived after one season, gave the Warriors financial flexibility they would not have had with Poole on the roster.

Poole's first season in Washington affirmed some of Golden State's concerns with keeping him around longterm, as he averaged just 17.4 points on 41.3% from the field.

While Poole's production was not terrible in Washington, it was a step back from his final two seasons in Golden State, which has led some to believe the Wizards may also explore ways to get off his deal.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a hypothetical trade idea that sends Poole to the LA Clippers:

Clippers receive: Jordan Poole

Wizards receive: Norman Powell and P.J. Tucker

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole and Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Powell is entering the fourth year of a five-year, $90M contract. Tucker is entering the final year of his deal after opting in to his $11.5M player option.

With future financial flexibility being one of LA's top priorities, it is hard to imagine they would bring in a player like Poole who would likely have to come off their bench.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News