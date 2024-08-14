NBA Trade Idea Sends Kawhi Leonard to Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have failed to land Steph Curry and established co-star this offseason after several reports indicated that was their goal.
Unwilling to go all-in on a Paul George sign-and-trade, the Warriors watched the nine-time NBA All-Star sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Similarly, the Warriors held Brandin Podziemski off limits in Lauri Markkanen trade talks with the Utah Jazz, ending any chance they had of acquiring the talented forward before he signed a longterm extension.
With seemingly all of the top trade targets now off the market, the Warriors will likely enter next season with a roster only marginally different from one that missed the playoffs last season.
This roster is far from championship contention, which is why Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes proposed a hypothetical blockbuster trade that lands LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in Golden State.
Warriors get: Kawhi Leonard
Clippers get: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Moses Moody, 2028 first-round pick (unprotected), 2030 first-round pick (protected 1-3 and 21-30), 2029 first-round swap
Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA when healthy, but has been injured each of the last four postseasons when the Clippers were eliminated. This makes his trade value tough to determine, but it is hard to imagine a scenario where the Clippers move him for a package like this.
Like with their failed pursuits of George and Markkanen, the Warriors would likely have no chance of acquiring Leonard without one of Podziemski or Kuminga. Even with one of those two players on table, the Clippers likely want to see how their revamped roster around Leonard and James Harden performs next season before making any franchise-altering trades.
This Clippers used the financial flexibility created by George's departure to add to their depth, which suggests the team is looking to compete in their first year of the Intuit Dome. While Leonard would be a great fit next to Steph Curry in Golden State, it is highly unlikely he is available.
