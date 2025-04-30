NBA Trade Idea Sends Versatile Big Man to LA Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a tough spot in their first round series, as the Denver Nuggets took Game 5 and now hold a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 set to return to Los Angeles. After a promising end-of-season stretch from the Clippers, they could be first round exits for the third consecutive year if they don't pull off two straight wins.
Therefore, the Clippers could shortly be looking into the offseason and what potential changes may need to happen to better position themselves for the future. With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden only getting older, an NBA trade idea proposes the Clippers adding additional help down low to complement Ivica Zubac.
In a trade idea proposed by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, he has the Clippers striking a deal for Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama. The 30th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Aldama solidified himself as a key rotational piece for the Grizzlies this season and one of the best reserves in the league. The trade proposal looks as follows:
Amir Coffey, Kobe Brown and a 2031 first-round pick swap for Santi Aldama
While Clippers fans might not be excited about giving away control of yet another first-round draft selection, it's a good price to pay for a stellar reserve who could also feature in lineups alongside Zubac.
Aldama is set to enter free agency this summer without a new deal currently signed, meaning the Clippers would also have to ink him up to a new deal. With Norman Powell eligible for an extension this offseason, as well as Harden, the Clippers would have to be confident that Aldama could move the needle for them to strike this deal.
