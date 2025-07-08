New Report on Bradley Beal's Most Likely Destination
The Clippers have undergone a significant reset in the 2025 offseason. After being eliminated in the first round of the 2025 playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles had decisions to make regarding their roster.
James Harden had a player option, Norman Powell was eligible for an extension, and Nicolas Batum, Ben Simmons, and Amir Coffey were all free agents. It is tough for a team that won 50 games and earned the 5th seed in the Western Conference to pivot so easily.
However, the Clippers did make a major change to their roster, trading Powell for the versatile power forward John Collins from the Utah Jazz.
The Clippers have sought a player of Collins' size and offensive skillset for the better part of a decade, and it was a deal that came at a huge offensive cost.
Norman Powell was a borderline All-Star in the 2024-2025 season, averaging 21.8 points per game and shooting 42% from three, so his presence will be missed in the Clippers' starting lineup.
That is, unless, Los Angeles can come close to replicating his production.
A new report from Kurt Helin of NBC Sports revealed that Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is close to a buyout, and the Clippers will be interested.
"Los Angeles trading away Norman Powell — a sharpshooting, ball-handling wing, a role the Clippers need filled next to James Harden — is seen as a precursor to the Beal signing, league sources told NBC Sports," Helin said.
"This is a negotiation because Beal has to give back approximately $13.8 million of his contract for the Suns to be able to waive and stretch him (thanks to a little-discussed provision of the CBA). He appears willing to do that to get out of Phoenix and to a playoff team in a city where he wants to be. Which appears to be the Los Angeles Clippers," he continued to say.
With multiple teams expected to be suitors for Beal, the Clippers can offer him $5.3 million and a starting spot in the absence of Powell, alongside James Harden.
