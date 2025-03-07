New Report on Jalen Brunson Injury After Lakers-Knicks
The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers battled for one of the most exciting games of the 2024-25 season on Thursday night. The Lakers picked up a 113-109 win in overtime behind Luka Doncic and LeBron James combining for 63 points, 19 rebounds, and 20 assists.
The Knicks put up a good fight against the best duo in the NBA, but All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson put together a masterclass performance. Brunson dropped 39 points and 10 assists on 13-26 shooting from the field, but his night ended with a scare.
Brunson went down with a scary injury in overtime of Thursday's loss, leaving for the night with just 1:20 remaining after tying the game with two made free throws.
Following a crushing overtime loss that ended with a heartbreaking injury, the Knicks now head into the second leg of a back-to-back series against the LA Clippers. Ahead of their matchup with the Clippers, Brunson received a promising injury update.
"There’s optimism New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson only sustained a sprained ankle, sources tell me," Chris Haynes reported.
Of course, a sprained ankle would sideline Brunson for Friday's matchup against the Clippers, but it means that he would likely return in time for the playoffs, depending on the severity.
Brunson has cemented himself as one of the league's top guards, averaging 26.3 points and 7.4 assists per game this season with 49.0/38.4/82.5 shooting splits. If Brunson has to miss extended time, the Knicks could be in serious trouble.
