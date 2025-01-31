New Report on Potential Clippers-Raptors Trade
The headlines around the NBA's trade deadline will all be focused on where De'Aaron Fox and Jimmy Butler could end up as the two stars have both requested trades from their current teams. However, there are expected to be several smaller deals around the league with role players and teams looking to get under the luxury tax before the end of the season.
A team that has been in rumors to move off talent on their roster is the Toronto Raptors, with guard Bruce Brown and forward Chris Boucher two of the names being floated in trade talks. In a recent report by HoopsHype, it appears the Los Angeles Clippers could be a team in play for one of the two players.
Regarding the Clippers, who are one of several teams interested in Boucher, HoopsHype wrote, "The Clippers approach the trade deadline $2.47 million above the luxury tax threshold and are looking to get below it, league sources told HoopsHype. Ideally, the Clippers would like to upgrade the roster on the margins by adding a backup big man while ducking the tax, HoopsHype has learned."
In terms of getting a deal done for Boucher, it's expected the Clippers would look to move veteran forward P.J. Tucker in the deal for salary reasons and his expiring contract.
The NBA's trade deadline is rapidly approaching on February 6th, so a deal would need to materialize in the coming days for it to go through.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement