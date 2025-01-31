All Clippers

New Report on Potential Clippers-Raptors Trade

A new report has surfaced about a potential deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors

Liam Willerup

Jan 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) moves to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) and forward Chris Boucher (25) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) moves to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) and forward Chris Boucher (25) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The headlines around the NBA's trade deadline will all be focused on where De'Aaron Fox and Jimmy Butler could end up as the two stars have both requested trades from their current teams. However, there are expected to be several smaller deals around the league with role players and teams looking to get under the luxury tax before the end of the season.

A team that has been in rumors to move off talent on their roster is the Toronto Raptors, with guard Bruce Brown and forward Chris Boucher two of the names being floated in trade talks. In a recent report by HoopsHype, it appears the Los Angeles Clippers could be a team in play for one of the two players.

Regarding the Clippers, who are one of several teams interested in Boucher, HoopsHype wrote, "The Clippers approach the trade deadline $2.47 million above the luxury tax threshold and are looking to get below it, league sources told HoopsHype. Ideally, the Clippers would like to upgrade the roster on the margins by adding a backup big man while ducking the tax, HoopsHype has learned."

In terms of getting a deal done for Boucher, it's expected the Clippers would look to move veteran forward P.J. Tucker in the deal for salary reasons and his expiring contract.

The NBA's trade deadline is rapidly approaching on February 6th, so a deal would need to materialize in the coming days for it to go through.

Related Articles

LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement

Kawhi Leonard Makes Honest James Harden Statement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News