All Clippers

New Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade in Los Angeles

A new report on the Kevin Durant trade buzz sheds light on the LA Clippers being rumored as a destination.

Jed Katz

Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the early NBA offseason persists, trade noise continues to surround Kevin Durant. The 37-year-old star is widely believed to be traded this offseason, with the Phoenix Suns looking to move him before draft night, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7.

Durant has plenty of teams linked to Phoenix, including the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and others. However, the LA Clippers have been rumored as a sneaky candidate for the Slim Reaper.

NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Durant's situation and the Clippers' ties to the situation. While headlines regarding the organization and the star have ranged, Siegel indicates that LA is looking to upgrade this summer. Many people around the league are questioning the future of guard Norman Powell.

“League sources have downplayed the possibility of the LA Clippers being a sleeper team for Durant," Siegel wrote. "While possible, the Clippers have long been eyeing 2026 as a year to make a huge roster move.

"If Durant can be acquired at a discount, LA would obviously be interested, but it's hard to envision Phoenix giving up one of the best players in the league to their in-conference rivals without depleting their future assets.

"The Clippers are currently exploring the market for immediate upgrades alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, which has many questioning Norman Powell's future entering the final year of his contract.”

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season. Despite his production, the Suns missed the postseason with a disappointing 36-46 record.

Related Articles

16-Year NBA Veteran Makes Major Career Change Amid Clippers Free Agency

New Report Reveals Clippers' Trade Interest in NBA Stars

Celtics Accepting Trade Calls on Championship Starter Amid Clippers Reports

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News