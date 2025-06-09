New Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade in Los Angeles
As the early NBA offseason persists, trade noise continues to surround Kevin Durant. The 37-year-old star is widely believed to be traded this offseason, with the Phoenix Suns looking to move him before draft night, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7.
Durant has plenty of teams linked to Phoenix, including the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and others. However, the LA Clippers have been rumored as a sneaky candidate for the Slim Reaper.
NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Durant's situation and the Clippers' ties to the situation. While headlines regarding the organization and the star have ranged, Siegel indicates that LA is looking to upgrade this summer. Many people around the league are questioning the future of guard Norman Powell.
“League sources have downplayed the possibility of the LA Clippers being a sleeper team for Durant," Siegel wrote. "While possible, the Clippers have long been eyeing 2026 as a year to make a huge roster move.
"If Durant can be acquired at a discount, LA would obviously be interested, but it's hard to envision Phoenix giving up one of the best players in the league to their in-conference rivals without depleting their future assets.
"The Clippers are currently exploring the market for immediate upgrades alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, which has many questioning Norman Powell's future entering the final year of his contract.”
Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season. Despite his production, the Suns missed the postseason with a disappointing 36-46 record.
