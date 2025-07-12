New Report Reveals Surprise Team Interested In Ben Simmons
The pool of free agents to choose from this offseason has started to shrink, as teams around the league are either hoping they can land a Damian Lillard or likely buyout candidate Bradley Beal, or make some moves to round out their rotations. While the unrestricted free agents aren't any eye-popping names, they could be impactful in the right situation.
One free agent who is looking to find the right fit for him as his career has taken a turn for the worse is Los Angeles Clippers free agent Ben Simmons. While he had his moments with the Clippers this past season, it seems as though his time in LA is finished. According to a new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, Simmons has drawn interest from a surprising Western Conference contender.
"Outside of players like Malcolm Brogdon, Trey Lyles, and Gary Payton II, who we previously reported as potential free-agent targets for the Warriors this offseason, two other interesting names were brought up in conversations during the first two days of NBA Summer League: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons," Siegel wrote.
Seth Curry was recently asked about teaming up with his brother, Steph, but Simmons potentially going to Golden State is a new wrinkle. It's clear he's far from the All-NBA talent he was in Philadelphia, but bringing him to the Warriors to learn alongside someone like Draymond Green could either go great or sideways.
The Warriors still are viewed as the favorites to land Al Horford if he doesn't end up retiring, but the rotation in Golden State needs some more pieces if they expect to contend next season. However, Simmons being a part of that remains up in the air.
