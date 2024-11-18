All Clippers

New Steph Curry Injury Development Before Clippers-Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on the injury report vs. the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Nov 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before playing against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Nov 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before playing against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is officially listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the LA Clippers due to left knee bursitis. Playing six-straight games since his three-game injury absence earlier this season, Curry has led the Warriors to a 10-2 record which sits atop the Western Conference.

While Curry is officially questionable for Monday’s game against the Clippers, there was an encouraging development as it pertains to his eventual status for this game. Participating in shootaround at Intuit Dome, Curry also walked up The Wall, which is the arena's steep section of 51 uninterrupted rows.

Via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk: “Steph Curry getting in shots at the end of the morning shootaround. He then walked up the steep stairs of Intuit Dome’s The Wall. Curry is listed as questionable tonight with left knee bursitis.”

While Curry will receive a final status closer to game time, his participation in shootaround is a good sign. The Warriors did go 3-0 in Curry’s one injury absence this season, but certainly want the star point guard in their lineup as often as possible.

The Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak with their win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday, and have a real challenge in front of them in the Warriors. One of the NBA’s biggest surprises to start the year, Golden State has been playing much better than many expected them to. 

