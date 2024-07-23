New Update on LA Clippers’ Latest Free Agent Signing

The Los Angeles Clippers signed Kris Dunn to a three-year, $16.28 million contract, which is non-guaranteed Year 3 of the deal. Year 3 can become fully guaranteed if Dunn is named to All-Defensive First or Second Team during the 2024-25 or 2025-26 season, sources told @hoopshype. pic.twitter.com/OONnXyX2mR