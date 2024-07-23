New Update on LA Clippers’ Latest Free Agent Signing
The LA Clippers have officially added backup point guard Kris Dunn to their roster after trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz. The details of the deal weren't completely finalized, but there seems to be a nice little bonus in Dunn's contract.
According to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, Kris Dunn has been signed to a three-year, $16.28 million contract. The contract is non-guaranteed in year three but can become fully guaranteed if Dunn is named to the All-Defensive First or Second Team during the 2024-25 or 2025-26 NBA season. It's a nice wrinkle in the contract that's going to incentivize Kriss Dunn to become a defensive menace for the Clippers.
When the Clippers acquired Kris Dunn, LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations made the following statement.
“Kris is a relentless point-of-attack defender, a connector on the offensive end and a terrific teammate,” said Frank. “He’ll help improve our defense and balance our backcourt.”
Last season with the Utah Jazz, Dunn averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2. rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 47/37/69 shooting from the field. During the 2022-23 NBA season, Dunn averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 54/47/77 shooting from the field.
The Clippers acquired Kris Dunn at a very team-friendly deal where he'll likely be very featured in the rotation. The team's capability to be a defensive monster is something all of their opponents should worry about next season.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years