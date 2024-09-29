New York Knicks Release 13-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Clippers Starter
The New York Knicks announced on September 15 that they had signed veteran forward Marcus Morris to an Exhibit 9 Contract.
Via Knicks: “Morris Sr., 35-years-old (6-8, 218-pounds), returns to the Knicks after appearing in 49 games (seven starts) with the 76ers and Cavaliers last season, recording 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over 16.7 minutes… As a member of the Knicks, he averaged 19.6 points (44.2% FG, 43.9% 3PT), 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals over 32.3 minutes in 43 games (all starts) during the 2019-20 season.”
Morris was traded to the LA Clippers midway through the 2019-20 season, spending four seasons in Los Angeles where he appeared in 195 games (167 starts).
In an additional announcement on Saturday, the Knicks shared that Morris had been waived.
“Knicks waive Marcus Morris Sr. and Chuma Okeke,” the team wrote on X.
Morris has spent 13 seasons in the NBA. The veteran forward has averaged 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 832 career games. The Knicks have reportedly acquired four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, which likely influenced this roster move.
It will be interesting to see if Morris receives another training camp opportunity. Most teams are hosting media day on September 30 and beginning training camp shortly after.
In his 13-year career, Morris has 76 games of postseason experience that could potentially interest a team.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement