New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Former LA Clippers Guard
NBA free agency is almost always slow in September, but there are still some veteran players looking for their next opportunity in the league. Many teams only have training camp deals to offer at this stage of the offseason, but others enter the year with one or two roster spots open in order to maintain flexibility throughout the season.
In a report on Saturday morning for ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski it was announced that six-year veteran guard Landry Shamet had signed with the New York Knicks.
Via Wojnarowski: “Free agent G Landry Shamet has agreed on a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Shamet has career averages of 8.7 points and 38 percent on three-pointers.”
Shamet began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers who selected him 26th overall in the 2018 NBA draft, but he was traded to the LA Clippers midway through that season.
Showing a lot of potential after that trade, Shamet averaged 10.9 points in 25 games (23 starts) with the Clippers in his rookie season. Converting on 45 percent of his threes on 6.0 attempts per game that year with LA, Shamet was a lethal three-point shooter.
Shamet has yet to replicate the shooting numbers he put up his rookie season, but is still a career 38.4 percent three-point shooter on 4.9 attempts per game. The specific terms of Shamet’s deal with New York were not revealed, but Wojnarowski reported it is a one year deal.
