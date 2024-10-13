New York Knicks Waive 7-foot-2 Center, Ex-Clippers Player
The 2024-25 NBA season is less than two weeks away. With preseason games wrapping up, teams around the league are preparing for another year.
As always, there was some big time player movement this summer. The New York Knicks were heavily involved in this, acquiring four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Following their trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, New York went all-in on Towns to make a run at an NBA championship.
Towns via Knicks: “We've got great players, and if we continue to put the work in day in and day out and be the best versions of ourselves that we can be every single day, we can do a lot of things.”
New York also had 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown with their team for training camp, but have waived the former UCLA big man (via the NBA’s transactions page).
“New York Knicks waived center Moses Brown,” the NBA announced officially on October 10.
Brown made his NBA debut on November 10, 2019 with the Portland Trail Blazers. Since then, the 25-year-old center has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, and another stop in Portland.
In 150 career NBA games, Brown has averaged 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per contest. With a high motor and a lot of length, Brown can impact games at times, but is also very limited with his mobility.
There is a chance Brown spends next season in the G League where he has logged 52 career regular season games. Brown owns career G League averages of 15.2 points and 10.0 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.
