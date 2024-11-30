Newest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Revealed by Ty Lue
Kawhi Leonard has not played for the LA Clippers since April 26, 2024, during Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Fans have been eagerly awaiting for any bit of news on his potential return because even the slightest bit of news is hard to come by.
Prior to facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed the latest update on the injured superstar.
“He's progressing well," Lue said. "He's been able to get on the court and do some things on the court, which is good for us. So just still checking every box, making sure that he's doing the right things and his workouts are really good and making sure we don't let him get to the next step until he checks those boxes, so our medical staff has done a great job with that, making sure that we make sure he's 100% when he comes back.”
As of right now, Leonard has not practiced with the LA Clippers at all this season. Despite that, the shorthanded team has figured out a way to be legitimately competitive without him, amassing a record of 12-9 that includes multiple quality ones. It's clear that the team has the potential of looking like a legitimate contender if Leonard returns healthy.
For now, the LA Clippers just have to keep doing what they've already been doing this season while Leonard recovers.
