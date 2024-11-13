Nine-Year NBA Veteran Makes Controversial LaMelo Ball Statement
For five seasons, LaMelo Ball has been a member of the Charlotte Hornets. The star guard has only been an All-Star once in that span, and never made the playoffs before. WIth that in mind, many are wanting to see him have a change of scenery.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons revealed that he wants to see LaMelo on the Clippers. Not only that, but he claimed that the average person doesn't know who LaMelo is.
"You put him on the Clippers, in a big market, we're talking about a whole different player.," Parsons said. "The average person doesn't know who LaMelo Ball is because the Charlotte Hornets are historically bad."
For as little as LaMelo Ball has accomplished in the NBA, no one can deny how popular he is. Ball has 10.2 million Instagram followers, more than every single NBA team besides the Lakers, Warriors, Bulls, and Cavaliers. To put that into perspective, the Clippers only have 5 million Instagram followers. Fans also can't forget that Ball starred in his own reality show before becoming an NBA player.
The biggest issue with LaMelo Ball has never been his talent, it's been his health. Ball has only played over 51 games in a season once in his career. He's routinely hurt and hasn't played 40 games in a season for the past three seasons straight. Part of the Hornets not being a great team has to fall on the accountability of LaMelo not staying healthy.
