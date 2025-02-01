Norman Powell Makes Honest Statement On Return To Toronto
The Los Angeles Clippers wrapped up their Friday night contest against the Charlotte Hornets with a win, as guard Norman Powell finished with yet another team-high 27 points, as the Clippers will look to extend their win streak to three games on Sunday. To do so, they'll head up to Toronto to face the Raptors on Sunday which will be a return for a pair of players.
While it was just one season, Kawhi Leonard put his name among the greats in Raptors history with his stellar season resulting in the franchise's lone NBA Championship. However, it's also a return for Clippers guard Norman Powell, who spent the first five and a half seasons of his career with the Raptors. Now playing at an All-Star level with the Clippers, Powell was asked after Friday night's game what the return means to him.
"Everybody knows how I feel about Toronto...but focused on getting a win," Powell said. "I already had my tribute video, already had my tribute time there."
A second-round pick from the 2015 NBA Draft, Powell made his presence known as a rookie with a strong end-of-the-season performance that led to him earning crucial minutes for a Raptors team that made the Eastern Conference Finals.
While Powell was unfortunately not named an All-Star, he'll look to continue to prove the voters wrong as he entered Friday leading the Clippers in scoring with 24.0 points per game.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement