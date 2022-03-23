Norman Powell Refutes Report About His Injury Status

As has become standard procedure for LA Clippers games on TNT, Chris Haynes joined the broadcast on Tuesday night to give an injury update on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell. Haynes has done this several times now, usually just reinforcing what Ty Lue has already told the local media; however, on Tuesday, he gave a legitimate update on Norman Powell.

With his usual non-updates on Leonard and George, Haynes added that Norman Powell is expected to return this season. This was the first time such news had been reported publicly, because while previous reports on Powell had indicated some level of optimism, there was never a real indication that he would indeed return. This changed on Tuesday, but only momentarily.

On Wednesday morning, Norman Powell Tweeted, "What sources? Is saying how I feel? It’s either from me or fake news. Chill with the sources talk. Smh." Seemingly refuting the report that he is expected to return this season, Norman Powell wasn't too happy to be spoken for regarding his injury.

With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, a return for any of the Clippers injured players was always going to be a race against time. While it is unclear whether this is Powell's official indication that he will not be returning, it certainly feels like a less than encouraging update, considering the report he is refuting.

Related Articles

Norman Powell Getting Shots Up, Not Cleared For Contact Yet

Injury Update: Paul George Cleared For Minimal Contact

Sources: Clippers Starting to Lose Optimism on Kawhi Leonard Return, but Door Not Closed