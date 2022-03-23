Skip to main content
Norman Powell Refutes Report About His Injury Status

Norman Powell Refutes Report About His Injury Status

LA Clippers swingman Norman Powell isn't a fan of sourced reporting

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers swingman Norman Powell isn't a fan of sourced reporting

As has become standard procedure for LA Clippers games on TNT, Chris Haynes joined the broadcast on Tuesday night to give an injury update on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell. Haynes has done this several times now, usually just reinforcing what Ty Lue has already told the local media; however, on Tuesday, he gave a legitimate update on Norman Powell.

With his usual non-updates on Leonard and George, Haynes added that Norman Powell is expected to return this season. This was the first time such news had been reported publicly, because while previous reports on Powell had indicated some level of optimism, there was never a real indication that he would indeed return. This changed on Tuesday, but only momentarily.

On Wednesday morning, Norman Powell Tweeted, "What sources? Is saying how I feel? It’s either from me or fake news. Chill with the sources talk. Smh." Seemingly refuting the report that he is expected to return this season, Norman Powell wasn't too happy to be spoken for regarding his injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, a return for any of the Clippers injured players was always going to be a race against time. While it is unclear whether this is Powell's official indication that he will not be returning, it certainly feels like a less than encouraging update, considering the report he is refuting.

Norman Powell Getting Shots Up, Not Cleared For Contact Yet

Injury Update: Paul George Cleared For Minimal Contact

Sources: Clippers Starting to Lose Optimism on Kawhi Leonard Return, but Door Not Closed

PDTOQW7VS5DRHAUGSSZ3IZ6J4M
News

Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant's High Praise

By Joey Linn15 hours ago
1238843462.0
News

Injury Report: Ja Morant Out vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
USATSI_10672044
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron's Performance in Cleveland

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
USATSI_17490839_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Says Nuggets Only Beat Clippers Because of NBA Bubble

By Farbod Esnaashari21 hours ago
l5liog4wtog9aq6c2u4s
News

Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Ja Morant

By Joey LinnMar 21, 2022
2.27.22-column-gobert-defense.gif
News

Rudy Gobert Responds to Patrick Beverley's Criticism

By Joey LinnMar 21, 2022
USATSI_10035445_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers React to Jamal Crawford Retiring

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 21, 2022
imageedit_1_3515913325
News

Norman Powell Getting Shots Up, Not Cleared For Contact Yet

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 21, 2022