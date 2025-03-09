Norman Powell's Honest Statement on Toronto Raptors Trade
Before Norman Powell became the leading scorer on the LA Clippers, he was once a member of a championship Toronto Raptors team.
While Powell wasn't one of the main focal points of the championship Raptors team, he developed into a very impressive scorer with a lot of promise - which is why it hurt him so much when the team traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers.
During an episode of 'The Young Man and The Three' podcast, Powell opened up on how emotional he was when the Raptors traded him on March 25, 2021.
"So when I got traded, I was really hurt," Powell I was really emotional. I held it together pretty well on the phone calls, but once I went into the office to talk to the guys, I just broke down. I knew I was going to be away from my boys—the ones I built this brotherhood with. It was my first real team, and all the emotions just came flooding out."
Norman Powell has only been on three teams in his NBA career: the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, and LA Clippers. While the Raptors may not have seen what he was capable of, the LA Clippers have given Powell that opportunity.
The 2024-25 NBA season has been a tremendous breakout opportunity for Norman Powell on the Clippers. He's currently averaging 23.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 49/32/82 shooting from the field. Many have considered him to be the biggest All-Star snub of the season.
