Paul George Breaks Silence on Leaving Clippers for 76ers
Paul George shocked the NBA world when he left the LA Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers in pursuit of a four-year max contract. He's remained silent on switching teams, until now.
The Philadelphia 76ers made the Paul George acquisition official this weekend, where George himself broke his silence in a press release.
"I'm so excited to join this storied franchise with such a passionate fan base! I can't wait to be a part of such a talented team and get to work to bring a championship to Philadelphia!" George said.
In addition to George, controversial Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey also spoke about the acquisition.
"We are thrilled to welcome Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers," Morey said. "Paul is an elite wing on both ends of the floor who fits perfectly with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. His dedication, hard work, and impressive career to date have him well on his way to the Hall of Fame. We are excited about the impact he will have as we strive to bring another championship to Philadelphia."
At age 34, the Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George to a four-year, $212 million contract; he will be getting paid until he's 38-years-old by the franchise. It was a very risky deal that no other franchise was willing to pay, but that the 76ers felt like they needed to pay. Without George on the roster, it was starting to feel more real and real that Embiid may get frustrated and leave.
Now, the Philadelphia 76ers have their own big three, while the Clippers lost theirs. While the 76ers' big three is better on paper, they're just as injury-prone as the Clippers.
