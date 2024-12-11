Paul George Reveals Hostile Relationship With Ex-Clippers Star
Ever since he started "Podcast P", Paul George has become one of the more outspoken players in the NBA on several topics. Whether it comes from him interviewing players or speaking his mind, George has used the platform to voice his opinions.
Coming into the league five years before George, now San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul has also been one of the most outspoken players in the association. And while Paul grew a name for himself before George, both players spent several years overlapping in their prime. While you'd think the two players at the top of their game would have respect for one another, George recently spoke out against Paul on a recent episode of his podcast.
"I'm not the fondest of CP these days... Me and CP used to have a great relationship," George said. "He was the reason I got LSAIK... Our relationship was up to that level where I could give him a call... Now, fast forward, I think it was a playoff matchup against Phoenix... we get into it... Words was thrown out there that should't be thrown out there between two men. That kind of just drew the line for me."
It doesn't come as much of a surprise that Paul was talking trash towards George, as Paul established himself as an ultra-competitive player that many weren't fond of during his with the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a cause for concern when the Warriors brought in Paul a few seasons ago, as Draymond Green was very outspoken about his dislike of him.
Now following George's comments, all eyes will be on the potential interactions between the veteran stars when they face off on December 23rd in Philadelphia.
