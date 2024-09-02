Paul George's Dad Wanted Him To Join Lakers
Paul George left the LA Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer, but his father was apparently hoping to switch to another team in Los Angeles.
George signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the Sixers in free agency, but in the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George,
"I was looking at [the Lakers] and said, okay, we're gonna do next door then," Paul George Sr. said. "But they already spent too much money. I thought we're gonna still come down in the tunnel, just gonna be wearing a different color."
Paul George didn't have many options this summer if he wanted to leave the Clippers and still contend for an NBA Championship. The Sixers and Warriors were the main options for George, and the Lakers would've had to make a lot of moves in order to sign George in free agency. A sign-and-trade was another option, but would've been complicated with all the pieces that would've been involved in a potential deal.
George's father added that he felt is son was disrespected by the Clippers.
"I felt like they stabbed us in the back because I thought Paul did a whole lot for the team, as far the fanbase, the fans was there. He was there. I think he gave them 110% and what he was asking, it wasn't a whole lot. But they saw something different."
George ultimately turned down the Clippers offer of three years, $150 million, instead choosing the money and an extra year in Philadelphia. He'll get to play alongside All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in what will be an interesting team.
