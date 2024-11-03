All Clippers

Reason for Failed Nuggets-Clippers Blockbuster Trade Revealed

The Denver Nuggets reportedly explored a Paul George trade with the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former LA Clippers star Paul George signed a four-year, $212M contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. While he has yet to appear in a game for Philadelphia, George projects to complement the 76ers well.

Prior to his agreement with the 76ers, George had the option to opt-in to the final year of his contract with the Clippers and facilitate a trade to a team without the cap space to sign him outright. The Golden State Warriors were a team with known interest, and it has since been reported that the Denver Nuggets were also interested.

Via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne: “League sources said the Nuggets inquired about Paul George this offseason, but talks never escalated because Denver refused to discuss Braun, Watson or Strawther, and the Clippers weren't interested in solely taking back future salary -- likely the $147 million owed to Porter and Zeke Nnaji.”

Like the Warriors, Denver was unwilling to include some of their young pieces in a deal for George, which is the reason these trade talks failed. 

While the Clippers technically lost George in free agency for nothing, which is why many have argued they would have been better off accepting a deal from Golden State or Denver, their future financial flexibility is more valuable than what was reportedly offered.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Currently 2-4 through six games, it will be interesting to see how LA approaches this season's trade deadline.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News