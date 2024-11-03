Reason for Failed Nuggets-Clippers Blockbuster Trade Revealed
Former LA Clippers star Paul George signed a four-year, $212M contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. While he has yet to appear in a game for Philadelphia, George projects to complement the 76ers well.
Prior to his agreement with the 76ers, George had the option to opt-in to the final year of his contract with the Clippers and facilitate a trade to a team without the cap space to sign him outright. The Golden State Warriors were a team with known interest, and it has since been reported that the Denver Nuggets were also interested.
Via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne: “League sources said the Nuggets inquired about Paul George this offseason, but talks never escalated because Denver refused to discuss Braun, Watson or Strawther, and the Clippers weren't interested in solely taking back future salary -- likely the $147 million owed to Porter and Zeke Nnaji.”
Like the Warriors, Denver was unwilling to include some of their young pieces in a deal for George, which is the reason these trade talks failed.
While the Clippers technically lost George in free agency for nothing, which is why many have argued they would have been better off accepting a deal from Golden State or Denver, their future financial flexibility is more valuable than what was reportedly offered.
Currently 2-4 through six games, it will be interesting to see how LA approaches this season's trade deadline.
