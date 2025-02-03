Recently Traded LA Clippers Player Gets Waived by New Team
On Saturday, the LA Clippers traded P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, a second-round pick, and cash to the Utah Jazz for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. It was a move that kicked off a much more eventful Saturday that ended with Luka Doncic getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
For the Clippers, getting off of Tucker's $11 million contract was the biggest task for LA. They're now $4.1 million below the luxury tax threshold and created a $6.5 million trade exception.
The Clippers have been desperately looking for a backup center to give some alleviation for Ivica Zubac and while it's still not clear if Eubanks is that answer, Mo Bamba certainly was not. As it turns out, Bamba is not the answer for the Utah Jazz either.
On Sunday morning, the Utah Jazz announced that they had waived Bamba after acquiring him from the LA Clippers.
In 28 games with the Clippers, Bamba averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 47/30/68 shooting from the field. Recently against the Washington Wizards on January 23, he put up 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 blocks on 67/100/100 shooting from the field.
In all honesty, Bamba was not a horrible option for a backup center, but LA is looking for someone starting-caliber to be their backup.
After losing against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon, the LA Clippers now have an overall record of 28-21.
