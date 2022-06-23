Skip to main content
Report: Clippers on Kyrie Irving's List of Preferred Teams

The Clippers, Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs, and 76ers are on Kyrie's preferred list

Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

In a Tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was reported that "If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers."

Woj also added that because these teams have no cap space, it would require help from the Nets to make such a deal happen. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that an opt-in and trade situation could be in play in order for Irving to be on the move.

As it pertains to the LA Clippers being atop Kyrie's list of preferred destinations, the team does possess the assets needed to swing a deal. There were rumors at the trade deadline that the Clippers could be a suitor for James Harden, as their versatile depth pieces could be appealing to Brooklyn. The same logic could be applied to Kyrie Irving here, as the Clippers could provide Brooklyn with the depth they currently lack, especially on the wing, while getting back a star point guard.

With the other teams listed in Woj's report, the Clippers could certainly present one of the more competitive packages, if they indeed choose to go that direction. There is no indication that the team is in fact interested, because Woj also reported that this is merely a list of Kyrie's preferred teams, and not a a list of teams that necessary have interest themselves.

This will certainly be a situation to monitor, but the Clippers have now been mentioned in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes.

