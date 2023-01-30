Report: Lakers and Clippers Interested in Caris LeVert Trade

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert has struggled at times in his second year since being dealt from the the Indiana Pacers. Always a capable scorer, LeVert's scoring and efficiency have dropped off since joining the Cavs, making some question if he would be a better fit somewhere else. According to a recent report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, both the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have shown interest in LeVert.

"So far everyone from the Pistons to the Hornets to Clippers and Jazz has expressed an interest in LeVert," Amico wrote. "And yes, even the Lakers have kicked around the idea of a LeVert trade in their scanning of rival rosters in their search for more help, sources told Hoops Wire."

LeVert is not far removed from a 20 PPG season in 2021; however, as previously mentioned, his scoring and efficiency are both way down from that career year. Currently averaging 12.4 PPG on 41.1% from the field, LeVert posting his worst career mark from the floor this season.

It is understandable why a team like the Lakers may have interest in LeVert, but he really makes no sense for the Clippers. If the team ends up making a trade, it should be a marginal move for a backup center. There are reports that the Clippers are also pursuing an upgrade at point guard, but even that must come at an appropriate price if it were to make sense. As for LeVert, he does not fit what this team is trying to do.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry Trade

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade