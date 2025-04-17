Russell Westbrook's Strong Statement on Kawhi Leonard
Russell Westbrook, speaking ahead of the Denver Nuggets' first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers, made sure to go further in depth than he did a few weeks back.
The first order of business? Assess his competition.
"Kawhi is really, really good,"Westbrook said when asked about Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. "He impacts winning in different ways."
This season, Leonard only played 37 games for LA, but finished the season healthy, appearing in nine straight wins dating back to March 26 to close the year. The forward averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on near-50 percent shooting from the field to lead the Clippers to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
Despite the injuries he's sustained throughout his career, he continues to return to the court in hopes of making an impact. His reasoning for doing so is simple.
“I love the game," Leonard said. "I love the game. I have a passion for it still. I love to compete out there. That’s pretty much what drives me back. Everything has its ups and downs. You have to go through that in life and just keep going."
Leonard and the Clippers now have a chance to contend in the Western Conference, but the road to getting there won't be easy, especially with Nikola Jokić standing in the way.
Tipoff of Game 1 between the Nuggets and Clippers is set for 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday.
