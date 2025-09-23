Russell Westbrook Spotted Working Out With Clippers Star Amid Free Agency
The 2025 NBA offseason was expected to be one for the ages, and while it was underwhelming for many fans hoping for some action, there were plenty of teams that benefited from the group of players available.
The LA Clippers were undoubtedly one of the biggest winners of the 2025 NBA offseason, adding guys like Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, John Collins, and legendary point guard Chris Paul.
Paul, 40, is returning to LA after becoming arguably the greatest player in franchise history due to his time there from 2011 to 2017. While the 20-year veteran is well past his prime, he is still putting in some work ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Chris Paul works out with top free agent
The 40-year-old point guard was recently putting in some offseason work with free agent Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles. Westbrook, 36, has been sitting in unrestricted free agency throughout the 2025 offseason, but the nine-time NBA All-Star and former MVP is staying busy this summer.
The two legendary point guards putting in work together is unexpected, but it is quite the link-up for NBA fans who reminisce on the 2010s era.
In 2019, these two future Hall of Famers were even traded for each other, as the OKC Thunder sent Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Paul and some draft capital.
Of course, the scenario seems unlikely, but the Clippers do have an open roster spot to use. Westbrook played for the Clippers for a season and a half before signing with the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 offseason, and while his tenure was mostly forgettable, he did put together an incredible playoff run.
In the first round of the 2023 playoffs, Westbrook averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, giving the Clippers some hope while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were injured.
In the first round of the 2025 playoffs with the Nuggets, Westbrook actually played a significant role in sending the Clippers home. Through five games in that series where Westbrook was not injured, he averaged 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, coming up huge for Denver on multiple occasions.
It is a shock that Westbrook is still on the open market, and with training camp just a week away, it is certainly a concern that he remains unsigned. While a reunion with the Clippers is very unlikely, it could be interesting to bring back a hustle player of his caliber, although it is not a great fit for either side.
