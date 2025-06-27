All Clippers

Spurs Star Makes Strong LA Clippers Statement

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle gave the Los Angeles Clippers' new arena some high praise on a live stream

Grant Mona

May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of the Intuit Dome during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers have long lived under the shadow of the Los Angeles Lakers in the same city, and slowly breaking away from each other meant the Clippers moving away from Crypto.com Arena.

Owner Steve Ballmer's commitment to building a home strictly for the Clippers cost $2 billion of privately funded money by the former CEO of Microsoft, and it looks to be paying off after only one season. Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the world's greatest places, and Sports Business Journal voted the arena its Sports Facility of the Year in 2025.

Featuring a massive, double-sided 360-degree LED display, the largest in any NBA arena, The Wall!, a dedicated 4,700-seat fan section with 51 continuous rows of seats, and facial recognition for entry and cashless self-checkout concessions, Intuit Dome has quickly become the best arena in the NBA.

Reigning Rookie of the Year and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle went on a live stream to talk about why he loves the Clippers' new arena.

"They got a wall, it's like right next to the away team bench - only Clippers fans can sit right there," Castle said.

He continued to praise the arena, saying, "that sh** gets loud as f***...if you go there though, go to like a, probably try to go to like a playoff game."

Stephon Castle was named to the NBA's All-Rookie First Team in 2025 and was Western Conference Rookie of the Month in January and March of 2025.

The Clippers finished 5th in the Western Conference and were eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.

Grant Mona
