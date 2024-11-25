Star Players Ruled OUT for Celtics vs Clippers
The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics face off in a battle of the two hottest teams in the NBA tonight. Unfortunately, some important names are being ruled out for the night.
The Clippers have officially ruled out Norman Powell for tonight's matchup against the Celtics. Powell has been the team's greatest offensive threat all season, averaging 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 49/49/82 shooting from the field. Powell has been tasked with replacing Paul George's productivity on the court and he's done a fantastic job of it. He will be missing the game due to a left hamstring strain.
For the Celtics, they've also ruled out multiple players just a few hours before tipoff. The team has downgraded Al Horford from doubtful to out due to an illness and it was not specified what type of illness Horford is suffering from. Additionally, the team has ruled out Luke Kornet with right hamstring tightness.
Tonight will be a huge test for the LA Clippers, but it'll be an incredibly uphill one as well. The Clippers will be without their two best scorers as they face off against a Celtics team playing all of its key players besides Al Horford. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be taking on James Harden, but he won't have any All-Star talent beside him.
The LA Clippers and Boston Celtics face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
