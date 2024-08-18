All Clippers

Steve Kerr Expected to be Replaced by NBA Champion Coach for Team USA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not expected to continue coaching Team USA

Joey Linn

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States head coach Steve Kerr in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States head coach Steve Kerr in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but this could be his last run with the program. The four-time NBA champion head coach is not expected to continue coaching Team USA, with a couple of internal candidates emerging as likely replacement options.

In a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein via his Substack, it was revealed that LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra are the two options USA Basketball is considering to replace Kerr as the program's next head coach.

United States assistant coach Erik Spoelstra, head coach Steve Kerr and assistant coach Tyronn Lue
United States assistant coach Erik Spoelstra with head coach Steve Kerr and assistant coach Tyronn Lue and assistant coach Mark Few in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

"Steve Kerr is not expected to continue as USA Basketball men's head coach after coaching in the Olympics and last summer's World Cup and serving as an assistant to Gregg Popovich at the 2019 World Cup and the Tokyo Olympics contested in 2021," Stein wrote. "USAB is expected to choose either Miami's Erik Spoelstra or the LA Clippers' Tyronn Lue, both assistants to Kerr, as his replacement."

Both Lue and Spoelstra recently signed big contract extensions with their respective organizations.

ESPN reported Lue's deal is worth approximately $14 million per year.

Stein did not state whether this is Kerr's decision, USA Basketball's decision, or a mutual decision, but it is likely mutual based on previous reporting. Kerr has had great success with Team USA, and seems ready to hand the team over to one of Lue or Spoelstra - both NBA champion head coaches.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News