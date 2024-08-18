Steve Kerr Expected to be Replaced by NBA Champion Coach for Team USA
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but this could be his last run with the program. The four-time NBA champion head coach is not expected to continue coaching Team USA, with a couple of internal candidates emerging as likely replacement options.
In a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein via his Substack, it was revealed that LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra are the two options USA Basketball is considering to replace Kerr as the program's next head coach.
"Steve Kerr is not expected to continue as USA Basketball men's head coach after coaching in the Olympics and last summer's World Cup and serving as an assistant to Gregg Popovich at the 2019 World Cup and the Tokyo Olympics contested in 2021," Stein wrote. "USAB is expected to choose either Miami's Erik Spoelstra or the LA Clippers' Tyronn Lue, both assistants to Kerr, as his replacement."
Both Lue and Spoelstra recently signed big contract extensions with their respective organizations.
ESPN reported Lue's deal is worth approximately $14 million per year.
Stein did not state whether this is Kerr's decision, USA Basketball's decision, or a mutual decision, but it is likely mutual based on previous reporting. Kerr has had great success with Team USA, and seems ready to hand the team over to one of Lue or Spoelstra - both NBA champion head coaches.
