Ty Lue Makes James Harden Decision for Knicks vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers enter their Wednesday night contest against the New York Knicks with a prime opportunity to improve their positioning in the Western Conference. Following consecutive losses by the Golden State Warriors, a Clippers win will propel them to the sixth seed in the West with only a handful of games remaining.
Even though the Knicks are without their All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson, they're still a talented team that will require a full team effort from the Clippers to win. As for the Clippers, head coach Ty Lue came out and made a crucial decision regarding his All-Star leader for the critical game.
Lue said that he'll be starting James Harden against the Knicks on Wednesday night despite the veteran guard being banged up. "He wants to play every night," Lue said about Harden. "A lot of times you gotta save him from himself. But he understands how important tonight is and these last 11 games."
In such a deep Western Conference with teams like the 10th-seeded Phoenix Suns looking to make the playoffs, the play-in tournament is far from a guaranteed playoff seed, even for the seventh seed. If Harden can do enough to elevate the Clippers to a win Wednesday night, it will give them the edge over Golden State going forward.
Looking ahead toward tip-off, the Knicks and Clippers will get underway in New York with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
