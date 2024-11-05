Ty Lue Makes Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has not appeared in a game this NBA season. Currently sidelined with what the team is calling right knee injury recovery, Leonard does not have a return timeline.
Because there is no real indication on when Leonard will be back on the court, Clippers head coach Ty Lue is often asked for an update. Speaking with reporters prior to Tuesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Lue announced that Leonard will not play this week.
This does not mean Leonard is expected to return next week, as the question to Lue was specifically about this upcoming week, but fans can expect the Clippers to be without their best player for at least the next three games (and likely several more after that).
It’s important to note that Lue announcing Leonard will not play this week does not provide any clarity on when a potential return could be, but it does remove any need to continue asking about the star forward for at least the next three games.
These weekly updates have been relatively standard as it pertains to Leonard and his injury absence, and while the answers from Lue have generally remained the same, there has at least been a level of openness from he and the team about Leonard not being particularly close to a return.
The Clippers will face the Philadelphia 76ers at Intuit Dome on Wednesday night in the return game for Paul George.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement