Ty Lue Makes Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell Injury Update
Coming off a crushing road loss to the Indiana Pacers, the LA Clippers are heading into the second leg of their back-to-back series to face the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Pistons have won six consecutive games, and now are facing a shorthanded Clippers squad to keep their hot streak alive.
The Clippers will be without stars Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell on Monday, giving them a shorthanded look against a red-hot Pistons squad. The Clippers have lost five of their last eight, as they cannot afford to have Leonard and Powell sidelined for much longer than one contest.
Ahead of Monday's matchup in Detroit, Clippers head coach Ty Lue gave an update on his star players.
"They’re getting better," Lue said about Leonard and Powell. "Still a day-to-day situation. Just gonna be out tonight."
Leonard is out for Monday's game due to left foot soreness, while Powell is dealing with left patellar tendinopathy. Leonard is set to miss his 40th game of the 2024-25 season, and for the Clippers to make a postseason run, they desperately need their six-time All-Star healthy.
Powell is set to miss his 12th game of the season, as the Clippers are just 4-7 when he is sidelined. Powell has been the heart of LA's offense this season, averaging 24.2 points per game and shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. The Clippers will likely struggle on that end with him out, but the priority is getting both stars healthy to make a late-season push into the playoffs.
