All Clippers

Ty Lue’s Honest Statement on Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Absence

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue touched on Kawhi Leonard's long-term injury

Farbod Esnaashari

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench as he sits next to forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench as he sits next to forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers have not had Kawhi Leonard as a member of their roster since April 23, 2024. Somehow, even without Leonard and after losing Paul George, the team still has a 13-9 record.

Leonard has been out for all 22 of the LA Clippers' games with no return in sight. He hasn't participated in any practices with the team but still remains doing his own individual workouts. No one expected Leonard to be out this long, not even Clippers head coach Ty Lue.

“No I didn’t expect that," Lue said about Leonard's extended absence.

Despite not being part of the team, Clippers head coach Ty Lue stated that Leonard has been incredibly excited watching the Clippers. The pictures of Leonard from the sidelines match that statement.

“He's ever excited," Lue said about Leonard. "He's very excited with how we've been playing, especially our attention to detail on the defensive end, he's really excited. He's excited about our new guys. And just the way we play and compete, you've got to win different every night, and our guys are accustomed to that and whatever it takes to win, that's what we're going to do.”

The LA Clippers are the only team in the Western Conference to have played 22 games, have had one of the most difficult schedules in the league, and have gotten through it as the seventh seed. If Leonard ever does return, they'll be in a great spot.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News